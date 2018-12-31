Kennametal Inc. (KMT) Receives $48.64 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.64.

Several research firms recently commented on KMT. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kennametal in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Kennametal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Longbow Research raised Kennametal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Kennametal from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th.

Get Kennametal alerts:

NYSE KMT traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.08. The stock had a trading volume of 204 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,469. Kennametal has a twelve month low of $30.32 and a twelve month high of $52.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 2.16.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Kennametal had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 9.03%. The firm had revenue of $587.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kennametal will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kennametal news, VP Judith L. Bacchus sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total value of $213,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kennametal by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,228,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $402,001,000 after purchasing an additional 78,626 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kennametal by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,935,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $345,664,000 after purchasing an additional 32,739 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Kennametal by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,935,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $345,664,000 after purchasing an additional 32,739 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Kennametal by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,271,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,522,000 after purchasing an additional 300,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kennametal by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,662,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,971,000 after purchasing an additional 541,767 shares during the last quarter. 99.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

Further Reading: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.