Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on KEYS. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Keysight Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keysight Technologies from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Keysight Technologies from an a- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.22.

NYSE KEYS opened at $60.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.63. Keysight Technologies has a 12-month low of $41.53 and a 12-month high of $70.40. The company has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 1.20.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.12. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Stephen D. Williams sold 17,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total value of $1,014,704.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,257,319.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ronald S. Nersesian sold 96,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.84, for a total value of $5,604,580.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 314,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,200,454.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 249,925 shares of company stock worth $14,923,747. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 51,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 73,825 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,893,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,948 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,125 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 35,477 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to communications and electronics industries internationally. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments and related software, and electronic design automation (EDA) software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and laser source products, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

