Kier Group plc (KIE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Kier Group plc (LON:KIE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 635.67 ($8.31).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KIE shares. Liberum Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Kier Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kier Group in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Kier Group to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 525 ($6.86) in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kier Group in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kier Group to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 994 ($12.99) to GBX 482 ($6.30) in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th.

Kier Group stock traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 408 ($5.33). 275,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,724. Kier Group has a twelve month low of GBX 942 ($12.31) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,505 ($19.67).

Kier Group Company Profile

Kier Group plc primarily engages in construction business in the United Kingdom, the Americas, the Middle East, the Far East, and Australia. The company operates in four divisions: Property, Residential, Construction, and Services. It offers construction services, including civil engineering, construction management, engineering design, mechanical and electrical design, interiors and refurbishments, and construction related technical services, as well as infrastructure support services for rail network.

