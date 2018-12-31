Koninklijke Philips NV (PHG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PHG. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday. BNP Paribas raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, HRT Financial LLC purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 4.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PHG traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.14. 27,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 980,564. The company has a market capitalization of $32.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Koninklijke Philips has a twelve month low of $33.66 and a twelve month high of $46.67.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 9.35%. As a group, research analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. The company offers mother and child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; kitchen appliance, coffee, air, garment care, and floor care products; and sleep, respiratory care, and respiratory drug delivery products.

