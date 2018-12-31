Kronos Worldwide (KRO) & Linde (LIN) Critical Review

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) and Linde (NYSE:LIN) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kronos Worldwide and Linde’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kronos Worldwide $1.73 billion 0.77 $354.50 million $1.88 6.10 Linde $11.44 billion 3.93 $1.25 billion $5.85 26.72

Linde has higher revenue and earnings than Kronos Worldwide. Kronos Worldwide is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Linde, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Kronos Worldwide and Linde’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kronos Worldwide 12.94% 33.77% 14.61% Linde 11.93% 28.54% 9.41%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.6% of Kronos Worldwide shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.4% of Linde shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Kronos Worldwide shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Linde shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Kronos Worldwide has a beta of 2.34, indicating that its stock price is 134% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Linde has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Kronos Worldwide and Linde, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kronos Worldwide 1 1 1 0 2.00 Linde 1 4 6 0 2.45

Kronos Worldwide currently has a consensus target price of $25.33, suggesting a potential upside of 120.87%. Linde has a consensus target price of $181.50, suggesting a potential upside of 16.12%. Given Kronos Worldwide’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kronos Worldwide is more favorable than Linde.

Dividends

Kronos Worldwide pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. Linde pays an annual dividend of $3.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Kronos Worldwide pays out 36.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Linde pays out 56.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Kronos Worldwide is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Linde beats Kronos Worldwide on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kronos Worldwide Company Profile

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, such as paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, food, and cosmetics. The company also produces ilmenite, a raw material used directly as a feedstock by sulfate-process TiO2 plants; iron-based chemicals, which are used as treatment and conditioning agents for industrial effluents and municipal wastewater, as well as in the manufacture of iron pigments, cement, and agricultural products; titanium oxychloride for use in the formulation of pearlescent pigments, and production of electroceramic capacitors for cell phones and other electronic devices; and titanyl sulfate that is used in pearlescent pigments, natural gas pipe, and other specialty applications. In addition, it sells and provides technical services for its products. The company sells its products under the Kronos brand through distributors and agents to paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. is a subsidiary of Valhi, Inc.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, acetylene, shielding gases, and noble gases, as well as develops and distributes procedures and systems for gas applications. It also offers pharmaceutical and medical gases and services to the healthcare industry; and support services, technical equipment, and safety products, as well as develops hydrogen technology. In addition, the company supplies wear-resistant and high-temperature corrosion-resistant metallic and ceramic coatings and powders; offers electric arc, plasma and wire spray, and high-velocity oxy-fuel equipment; and distributes hardgoods and welding equipment purchased from independent manufacturers. Further, it provides planning, project development, and construction services with a focus on market segments, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants. The company serves customers worldwide. Linde plc was founded in 1907 and is based in Guildford, the United Kingdom.

