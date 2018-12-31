LeaCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $0.00 (LEA)

LeaCoin (CURRENCY:LEA) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. LeaCoin has a market capitalization of $26,207.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of LeaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, LeaCoin has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. One LeaCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

LeaCoin Profile

LeaCoin (CRYPTO:LEA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 30th, 2015. LeaCoin’s total supply is 405,259,046 coins. LeaCoin’s official Twitter account is @LeaCoin.

Buying and Selling LeaCoin

LeaCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LeaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LeaCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LeaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

