Legal & General Group Plc Lowers Stake in Teck Resources Ltd (TECK)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its holdings in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,909,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 117,125 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $45,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TECK. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 71,409.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 107,829 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 246.7% during the 3rd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Teck Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Teck Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. 53.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a $34.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Sunday, October 7th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Sunday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teck Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.57.

Shares of TECK opened at $21.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Teck Resources Ltd has a twelve month low of $18.17 and a twelve month high of $30.80.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 12.31%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teck Resources Ltd will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is currently 4.37%.

WARNING: “Legal & General Group Plc Lowers Stake in Teck Resources Ltd (TECK)” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/31/legal-general-group-plc-lowers-stake-in-teck-resources-ltd-teck.html.

Teck Resources Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products comprise steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.