Legal & General Group Plc Lowers Stake in Teck Resources Ltd (TECK)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its holdings in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,909,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 117,125 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $45,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TECK. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 71,409.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 107,829 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 246.7% during the 3rd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Teck Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Teck Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. 53.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a $34.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Sunday, October 7th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Sunday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teck Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.57.
Shares of TECK opened at $21.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Teck Resources Ltd has a twelve month low of $18.17 and a twelve month high of $30.80.
Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 12.31%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teck Resources Ltd will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is currently 4.37%.
Teck Resources Profile
Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products comprise steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.
