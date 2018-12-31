Limelight Networks, Inc. (LLNW) Stake Lowered by BlueMountain Capital Management LLC

BlueMountain Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) by 66.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,173 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 84,994 shares during the quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Limelight Networks were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLNW. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks in the third quarter valued at $718,000. Jefferies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 53.1% in the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 60,008 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 20,808 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks in the third quarter valued at $587,000. First Washington CORP grew its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 2.5% in the third quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 1,665,273 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,360,000 after purchasing an additional 40,148 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 42.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,787,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,994,000 after purchasing an additional 832,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Limelight Networks alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LLNW. DA Davidson set a $7.00 price objective on Limelight Networks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. BidaskClub raised Limelight Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. TheStreet downgraded Limelight Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Limelight Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.21.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Lento sold 40,000 shares of Limelight Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.02, for a total value of $160,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Limelight Networks stock opened at $2.33 on Monday. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.21 and a twelve month high of $5.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.76 million, a P/E ratio of -116.50 and a beta of 2.42.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The information services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Limelight Networks had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $49.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/31/limelight-networks-inc-llnw-stake-lowered-by-bluemountain-capital-management-llc.html.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, and social channels. It provides Orchestrate Platform, a suite of integrated services comprising content delivery, video content management, Website and Web application acceleration, Website and content security, and cloud storage services.

Featured Article: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW).

Receive News & Ratings for Limelight Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limelight Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.