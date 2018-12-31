LiveXLive Media (LIVX) PT Set at $6.00 by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright set a $6.00 target price on LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LiveXLive Media from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ LIVX opened at $4.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $254.76 million, a P/E ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 1.23. LiveXLive Media has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $11.11.

LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LiveXLive Media will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert S. Ellin acquired 16,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.97 per share, for a total transaction of $64,317.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 36,303 shares of company stock valued at $157,843 over the last 90 days. 37.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LiveXLive Media Company Profile

LiveXLive Media, Inc operates Internet networks for live music and music-related video content. The company operates through three segments: Corporate, Live Events, and Ticketing. Its network operates as an online destination for music fans to enjoy live performances from music venues and music festivals, such as Rock in Rio, Hangout Music Festival, and Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival, as well as original content, artist exclusives, and industry interviews.

