LPL Financial LLC Has $1.96 Million Stake in GOLDMAN SACHS E/HEDGE IND VIP ETF (GVIP)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of GOLDMAN SACHS E/HEDGE IND VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP) by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,093 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in GOLDMAN SACHS E/HEDGE IND VIP ETF were worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of GOLDMAN SACHS E/HEDGE IND VIP ETF by 23.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 216,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,972,000 after purchasing an additional 41,012 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GOLDMAN SACHS E/HEDGE IND VIP ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,242,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of GOLDMAN SACHS E/HEDGE IND VIP ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 143,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,369,000 after purchasing an additional 13,343 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GOLDMAN SACHS E/HEDGE IND VIP ETF during the second quarter valued at about $371,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GOLDMAN SACHS E/HEDGE IND VIP ETF during the third quarter valued at about $277,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GVIP opened at $48.78 on Monday. GOLDMAN SACHS E/HEDGE IND VIP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.78 and a fifty-two week high of $58.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.0748 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 24th.

