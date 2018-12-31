LPL Financial LLC Has $2.08 Million Position in Sony Corp (SNE)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,596 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Sony were worth $2,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new position in shares of Sony during the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Sony in the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Sony by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new stake in Sony in the 3rd quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Sony by 130.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNE stock opened at $48.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.62. Sony Corp has a 52 week low of $44.53 and a 52 week high of $61.02.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $19.58 billion for the quarter. Sony had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 17.19%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sony Corp will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Sony from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.91 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Sony from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sony from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Sony currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.07.

About Sony

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

