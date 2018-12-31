LPL Financial LLC Has $2 Million Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (IWL)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF were worth $2,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 3,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Finally, Cabana LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,710,000.

Shares of IWL stock opened at $57.97 on Monday. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 1-year low of $54.61 and a 1-year high of $68.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.3103 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Russell Top 200 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 17th.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

