LPL Financial LLC Purchases 1,016 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (MDYV)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $1,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDYV. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $149,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 90.6% in the second quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $242,000. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 112.1% in the second quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 100.2% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 2,559 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:MDYV opened at $43.97 on Monday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $41.72 and a 1-year high of $54.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 26th were paid a $0.293 dividend. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 24th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/31/lpl-financial-llc-purchases-1016-shares-of-spdr-sp-400-mid-cap-value-etf-mdyv.html.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.