LSC Communications Inc (LKSD) Receives $15.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of LSC Communications Inc (NYSE:LKSD) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.25.

LKSD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded LSC Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LSC Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Buckingham Research cut their price objective on LSC Communications from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on LSC Communications from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 2nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in LSC Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in LSC Communications by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,929,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,198,000 after acquiring an additional 51,030 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in LSC Communications by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 320,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after acquiring an additional 75,690 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in LSC Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in LSC Communications by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 578,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,064,000 after acquiring an additional 93,658 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

LSC Communications stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,563. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. LSC Communications has a 12 month low of $6.60 and a 12 month high of $18.64. The stock has a market cap of $229.24 million, a PE ratio of 3.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 0.19.

LSC Communications (NYSE:LKSD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.12). LSC Communications had a positive return on equity of 23.53% and a negative net margin of 1.67%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. LSC Communications’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that LSC Communications will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.27%. LSC Communications’s payout ratio is presently 52.79%.

LSC Communications, Inc provides various traditional and digital print services, print-related services, and office products. It operates through Print and Office Products segments. The Print segment produces magazines, catalogs, retail inserts, books, and directories. It also provides supply-chain management and various print-related services, including mail-list management and sortation, e-book formatting, and distribution services.

