Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $1.11 Million Holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (GWPH)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 15.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,517,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $434,802,000 after purchasing an additional 335,840 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 21.5% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 496,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,356,000 after purchasing an additional 87,698 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 23.3% during the third quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 396,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,526,000 after purchasing an additional 74,900 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 9.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,855,000 after purchasing an additional 33,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 11.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 344,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,522,000 after purchasing an additional 34,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

GWPH opened at $95.40 on Monday. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a 1-year low of $90.14 and a 1-year high of $179.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.34 and a current ratio of 6.66.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.48) by ($0.28). GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative net margin of 1,574.21% and a negative return on equity of 50.93%. The business had revenue of $2.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will post -9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $211.00 price target on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. BidaskClub raised GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $197.00 price objective (up from $181.00) on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research report on Friday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.38.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

