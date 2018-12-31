Mackenzie Financial Corp Invests $989,000 in Genesco Inc. (GCO) Stock

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.10% of Genesco at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Genesco by 21.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 5,126 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Genesco in the second quarter worth about $292,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Genesco in the third quarter worth about $467,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genesco in the third quarter worth about $4,710,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genesco in the second quarter worth about $1,625,000.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GCO. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Genesco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Genesco from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Genesco in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Genesco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.78.

GCO stock opened at $43.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $887.26 million, a PE ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Genesco Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.25 and a 52 week high of $51.85.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $713.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.06 million. Genesco had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Genesco Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genesco announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, December 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $125.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 14.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Genesco Profile

Genesco Inc retails and wholesales footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates in five segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Lids Sports Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

