Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 5,202 Shares of Mylan NV (MYL)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) by 19.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,113 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,202 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Mylan were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nexthera Capital LP increased its position in shares of Mylan by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nexthera Capital LP now owns 695,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,466,000 after purchasing an additional 263,779 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Mylan by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 14,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 6,779 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Mylan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,401,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Mylan by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 92,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,393,000 after purchasing an additional 27,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Mylan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,743,000. 82.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Mylan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. BidaskClub lowered Mylan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Mylan from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 target price on Mylan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Mylan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.56.

NASDAQ:MYL opened at $27.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Mylan NV has a fifty-two week low of $26.03 and a fifty-two week high of $47.82.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Mylan had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Mylan NV will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mylan

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, brand name, and over-the-counter (OTC) products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. It offers pharmaceutical products in tablet, capsule, injectable, transdermal patch, gel, nebulized, and cream or ointment forms.

