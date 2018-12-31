Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 100,800 Shares of Ford Motor (F)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,156,933 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,800 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $10,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 2.5% during the third quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 233,919 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 5,625 shares during the period. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the third quarter worth $779,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the third quarter worth $167,000. Virginia National Bank bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the third quarter worth $206,000. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 0.8% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 3,850,803 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $35,620,000 after acquiring an additional 31,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

In related news, Director Ray T. Charley purchased 4,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $51,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $7.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.03 billion, a PE ratio of 4.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.68. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $13.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $34.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.05 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 3.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 23rd were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 22nd. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.71%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on F. Zacks Investment Research raised Ford Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Nomura decreased their target price on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $8.10 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ford Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.27.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/31/macquarie-group-ltd-buys-100800-shares-of-ford-motor-f.html.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles; and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. Its Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to fleet customers, including commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.