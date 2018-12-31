Macquarie Group Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (KIM)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 568,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,138 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Kimco Realty worth $9,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.3% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 257,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 5.4% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 67,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 12.6% in the third quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 7.6% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 60,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 4,291 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 26.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 4,621 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Philip E. Coviello, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.91 per share, for a total transaction of $74,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,965 shares in the company, valued at $789,708.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE KIM opened at $15.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.35. Kimco Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.16 and a fifty-two week high of $18.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.26%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Kimco Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Scotiabank started coverage on Kimco Realty in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.82.

Kimco Realty Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of September 30, 2018, the company owned interests in 450 U.S. shopping centers comprising 78 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

