Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (MHLD) Shares Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) by 140.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 73,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,725 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Maiden were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MHLD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Maiden by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,537,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,332,000 after purchasing an additional 807,507 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Maiden by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 775,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 16,330 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Maiden by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 108,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 21,900 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael lifted its position in Maiden by 82.5% during the third quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 157,641 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 71,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC lifted its position in Maiden by 70.2% during the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 76,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 31,550 shares during the last quarter. 55.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MHLD has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Maiden from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Maiden from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Maiden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Maiden in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Maiden has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

NASDAQ MHLD opened at $1.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Maiden Holdings, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $1.29 and a 1-year high of $9.10.

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported ($2.83) earnings per share for the quarter. Maiden had a negative net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 58.17%. The business had revenue of $556.37 million during the quarter.

In other news, EVP Karen Schmitt sold 31,500 shares of Maiden stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $80,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 298,748 shares in the company, valued at $764,794.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The Diversified Reinsurance segment offers property and casualty reinsurance, including the writing of treaties on a quota share or excess of loss basis; and facultative risks, which are marketed through third-party intermediaries and on a direct basis.

