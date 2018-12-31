Man Group plc Boosts Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd (TEL)

Man Group plc lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,442 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,077 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $6,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 3.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,012,890 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,759,734,000 after purchasing an additional 743,519 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the third quarter worth about $720,118,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 16.2% during the second quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,698,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $513,225,000 after purchasing an additional 795,423 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 7.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,309,423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $466,857,000 after purchasing an additional 366,225 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,409,780 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $307,085,000 after purchasing an additional 36,401 shares during the period. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $114.00 target price on shares of TE Connectivity and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.64.

Shares of TEL opened at $74.75 on Monday. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 1-year low of $69.84 and a 1-year high of $108.23. The stock has a market cap of $25.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The electronics maker reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.02. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to repurchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 21st. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

