ManpowerGroup (MAN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “ManpowerGroup is likely to see escalation in costs due to investments in digital and restructuring activities. Significant exposure to Europe, where economic recovery is taking longer, continues to weigh on the company’s revenues. A debt-laden balance sheet is also a concern. ManpowerGroup's largest reportable segment, Southern Europe, is likely to continue experiencing staffing margin pressure due to competition and employment (CICE) rate decrease in France. The company’s shares have underperformed its industry over the past year. Despite such negatives, the company's revenues continue to benefit from a strong staffing industry, leading to robust manufacturing and non-manufacturing activities and higher corporate spending post the tax reform. Acquisitions act as a key growth catalyst for ManpowerGroup.”

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MAN. Barclays lowered their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Macquarie lowered ManpowerGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $135.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.85.

Shares of ManpowerGroup stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $64.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,225. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ManpowerGroup has a one year low of $61.57 and a one year high of $136.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.22.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John R. Walter sold 7,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total transaction of $575,509.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Downe bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $81.21 per share, with a total value of $324,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,840. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 148.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 213.0% during the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 3rd quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company's recruitment service portfolio includes permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions.

