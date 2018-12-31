Marathon Oil (MRO) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Marathon Oil (NYSE: MRO):

12/30/2018 – Marathon Oil was given a new $24.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/24/2018 – Marathon Oil had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

12/21/2018 – Marathon Oil was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/17/2018 – Marathon Oil is now covered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

12/13/2018 – Marathon Oil was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

12/7/2018 – Marathon Oil was given a new $23.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/5/2018 – Marathon Oil is now covered by analysts at MKM Partners. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

11/26/2018 – Marathon Oil had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

11/20/2018 – Marathon Oil had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $20.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/15/2018 – Marathon Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $25.00 to $26.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/14/2018 – Marathon Oil was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Marathon Oil’s increased focus on low cost-high margin resource shales including Oklahoma, Eagle Ford, Bakken and Northern Delaware provides for visible production growth over the coming years. Driven by the robust performance in the last reported quarter, MRO raised its 2018 production growth guidance for these shale plays. The company is committed to strengthening its financials by debt reduction and looks poised for strong free cash flow generation through the end of the decade. But while being incrementally positive about the company, MRO’s high emphasis on strategic acquisitions and balance sheet strengthening at the cost of dividend growth and share buyback programs may dampen investors’ confidence. Further, one also need to factor MRO’s struggling international operations whose production fell 23% in the September quarter. Considering these factors, upside from current levels appear limited.”

11/12/2018 – Marathon Oil was given a new $22.00 price target on by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/7/2018 – Marathon Oil was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

Shares of MRO stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.34. 9,614,258 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,616,049. The firm has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of -37.74, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $12.57 and a 52-week high of $24.20.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 10.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 20th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is -52.63%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,278,037 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,171,512,000 after acquiring an additional 935,179 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 93,278,037 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,171,512,000 after acquiring an additional 935,179 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,246,103 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,612,049,000 after acquiring an additional 729,564 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 3.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,489,580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $239,673,000 after acquiring an additional 335,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 19.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,597,350 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $246,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,342 shares in the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States E&P and International E&P. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

