Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) Receives $93.85 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.85.

MPC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

In related news, Director Steven A. Davis purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.20 per share, with a total value of $155,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,023,936.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven A. Davis purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.14 per share, for a total transaction of $217,490.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MPC. PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth about $378,482,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 9.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,961,377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,195,712,000 after buying an additional 3,550,450 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 44.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,506,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $526,645,000 after buying an additional 2,297,774 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 59.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,798,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $406,829,000 after buying an additional 2,162,851 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 274.4% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,851,049 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $227,998,000 after buying an additional 2,089,558 shares during the period. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $58.24 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $54.29 and a 52 week high of $88.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $40.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.43.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $23.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.20 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 48.42%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing, Speedway and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.