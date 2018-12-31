Martingale Asset Management L P Raises Holdings in Hawkins, Inc. (HWKN)

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) by 196.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,506 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.40% of Hawkins worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hawkins during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Hawkins by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 173,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,186,000 after acquiring an additional 5,955 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Hawkins in the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Hawkins in the 3rd quarter valued at $481,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Hawkins in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. 57.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Hawkins news, VP Daniel J. Stauber purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.69 per share, for a total transaction of $75,380.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HWKN opened at $41.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 1.05. Hawkins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.55 and a fifty-two week high of $44.03.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $145.32 million during the quarter. Hawkins had a positive return on equity of 9.32% and a negative net margin of 0.68%.

Hawkins Company Profile

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationaly. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. It provides industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

