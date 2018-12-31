Martingale Asset Management L P Takes $1.62 Million Position in FS Bancorp Inc (FSBW)

Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FSBW) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,013 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,617,000. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.78% of FS Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FSBW. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in FS Bancorp by 21.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in FS Bancorp by 80.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 9,408 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in FS Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $380,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in FS Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in FS Bancorp by 538.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 193,733 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,252,000 after purchasing an additional 163,411 shares during the period. 59.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FS Bancorp alerts:

FSBW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of FS Bancorp in a report on Friday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FS Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ FSBW opened at $42.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $157.85 million, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.79. FS Bancorp Inc has a 52-week low of $41.25 and a 52-week high of $66.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $17.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.96 million. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 21.47% and a return on equity of 12.76%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FS Bancorp Inc will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

WARNING: “Martingale Asset Management L P Takes $1.62 Million Position in FS Bancorp Inc (FSBW)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/31/martingale-asset-management-l-p-takes-1-62-million-position-in-fs-bancorp-inc-fsbw.html.

FS Bancorp Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposits.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSBW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FSBW).

Receive News & Ratings for FS Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.