Martingale Asset Management L P Takes Position in Rocky Brands Inc (RCKY)

Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in Rocky Brands Inc (NASDAQ:RCKY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 67,434 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,000. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.91% of Rocky Brands as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 145.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 612,546 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,376,000 after acquiring an additional 362,612 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 202.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 84,337 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 56,473 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocky Brands in the second quarter worth $1,500,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocky Brands in the third quarter worth $621,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 34.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,616 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 19,277 shares during the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rocky Brands alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th.

NASDAQ RCKY opened at $25.02 on Monday. Rocky Brands Inc has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $33.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.68 million, a PE ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 0.22.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $65.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rocky Brands Inc will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/31/martingale-asset-management-l-p-takes-position-in-rocky-brands-inc-rcky.html.

Rocky Brands Profile

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

Further Reading: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCKY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rocky Brands Inc (NASDAQ:RCKY).

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.