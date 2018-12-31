Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL) CFO Buys $220,050.00 in Stock

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) CFO Jean X. Hu bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.67 per share, with a total value of $220,050.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 51,077 shares in the company, valued at $749,299.59. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of MRVL opened at $15.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $14.34 and a 12-month high of $25.18.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $851.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $844.07 million. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 24th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.08%.

Marvell Technology Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 16th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. TheStreet downgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.81.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 1,142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 8,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. engages in the business of providing semiconductors to high-performance application-specific standard products. It focuses on the development of complex System-on-a-Chip devices leveraging extensive technology portfolio of intellectual property in the areas of analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and stand alone integrated circuits.

