Materialise (MTLS) Stock Rating Lowered by KBC Securities

KBC Securities cut shares of Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has $20.07 target price on the software maker’s stock.

MTLS has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Materialise from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Materialise from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Materialise from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Materialise from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.54.

Get Materialise alerts:

Shares of MTLS stock opened at $20.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Materialise has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $21.98. The firm has a market cap of $951.23 million, a PE ratio of -502.50, a P/E/G ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.30.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Materialise had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $54.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.11 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Materialise will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Materialise by 46.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 179,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 57,300 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Materialise during the third quarter worth $1,829,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Materialise during the third quarter worth $334,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Materialise by 69.5% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,533,004 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Materialise during the third quarter worth $508,000. 16.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Materialise Company Profile

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers proprietary software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

See Also: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Materialise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materialise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.