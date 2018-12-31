MAZA Market Capitalization Tops $340,702.00 (MAZA)

MAZA (CURRENCY:MAZA) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. One MAZA coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MAZA has a market capitalization of $340,702.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of MAZA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MAZA has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MAZA alerts:

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00008536 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003268 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000240 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000469 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About MAZA

MAZA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. MAZA’s total supply is 1,371,778,720 coins and its circulating supply is 1,055,345,280 coins. MAZA’s official website is www.mazacoin.org. MAZA’s official Twitter account is @MazaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MAZA Coin Trading

MAZA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAZA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAZA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MAZA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MAZA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MAZA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.