MediBloc [ERC20] Price Down 18.5% Over Last Week (MEDX)

MediBloc [ERC20] (CURRENCY:MEDX) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. Over the last seven days, MediBloc [ERC20] has traded 18.5% lower against the dollar. MediBloc [ERC20] has a market capitalization of $9.24 million and $4.60 million worth of MediBloc [ERC20] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MediBloc [ERC20] token can now be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular exchanges including DEx.top, Bittrex, IDEX and Cashierest.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MediBloc [ERC20] alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $458.49 or 0.12119853 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000284 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000012 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00028534 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00001284 BTC.

Theta Token (THETA) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00001345 BTC.

MediBloc [ERC20] Profile

MediBloc [ERC20] (CRYPTO:MEDX) is a token. Its launch date was May 28th, 2018. MediBloc [ERC20]’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,211,202,020 tokens. MediBloc [ERC20]’s official message board is medium.com/medibloc. MediBloc [ERC20]’s official Twitter account is @_MediBloc. MediBloc [ERC20]’s official website is medibloc.org.

MediBloc [ERC20] Token Trading

MediBloc [ERC20] can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CPDAX, Cashierest, Bittrex, Coinsuper, Kryptono, DEx.top, Coinrail, Gate.io, IDEX and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [ERC20] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediBloc [ERC20] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MediBloc [ERC20] using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MediBloc [ERC20] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MediBloc [ERC20] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.