Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW) Receives $14.79 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.79.

MPW has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities set a $16.00 target price on Medical Properties Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group raised their target price on Medical Properties Trust to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Medical Properties Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th.

Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $16.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 4.92. Medical Properties Trust has a one year low of $11.82 and a one year high of $17.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.50.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $197.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.64 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 124.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 13th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 12th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.07%.

In other news, insider Emmett E. Mclean sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $870,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 913,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,902,991. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 12,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $175,212.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 231,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,264,581.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,265 shares of company stock worth $1,868,705 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,939,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $789,331,000 after purchasing an additional 454,630 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 52,939,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $789,331,000 after purchasing an additional 454,630 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,840,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $623,840,000 after purchasing an additional 846,940 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,516,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,814,000 after purchasing an additional 448,361 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,384,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,929,000 after purchasing an additional 288,334 shares during the period. 76.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

