Medtronic (MDT) vs. SpectraScience (SCIE) Head-To-Head Contrast

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) and SpectraScience (OTCMKTS:SCIE) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Medtronic and SpectraScience’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medtronic $29.95 billion 4.00 $3.10 billion $4.77 18.71 SpectraScience N/A N/A -$4.46 million N/A N/A

Medtronic has higher revenue and earnings than SpectraScience.

Profitability

This table compares Medtronic and SpectraScience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medtronic 7.44% 13.51% 7.45% SpectraScience N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Medtronic pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. SpectraScience does not pay a dividend. Medtronic pays out 41.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Medtronic has increased its dividend for 40 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Medtronic and SpectraScience, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medtronic 0 6 14 1 2.76 SpectraScience 0 0 0 0 N/A

Medtronic currently has a consensus price target of $105.28, suggesting a potential upside of 17.94%. Given Medtronic’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Medtronic is more favorable than SpectraScience.

Risk & Volatility

Medtronic has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SpectraScience has a beta of 3.02, indicating that its share price is 202% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.8% of Medtronic shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of SpectraScience shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Medtronic shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of SpectraScience shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Medtronic beats SpectraScience on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group. The Cardiac and Vascular Group segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation product; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software. It also provides aortic valves; percutaneous coronary intervention stents, surgical valve replacement and repair products, endovascular stent grafts, percutaneous angioplasty balloons, and products to treat superficial venous diseases in the lower extremities. The Minimally Invasive Therapies Group segment offers surgical products, including surgical stapling devices, vessel sealing instruments, wound closure, electrosurgery products, hernia mechanical devices, mesh implants, and gynecology products; hardware instruments and mesh fixation device; and gastrointestinal, inhalation therapy, and renal care solutions. The Restorative Therapies Group segment offers products for spinal surgeons, neurosurgeons, neurologists, pain management specialists, anesthesiologists, orthopedic surgeons, urologists, colorectal surgeons, urogynecologists, interventional radiologists, and ear, nose, and throat specialists; and systems that incorporate energy surgical instruments. It also provides image-guided surgery and intra-operative imaging systems; and therapies for vasculature in and around the brain. The Diabetes Group segment offers insulin pumps and consumables, continuous glucose monitoring systems, and therapy management software. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About SpectraScience

SpectraScience, Inc. develops and markets a technology platform to instantly determine whether a tissue is normal, pre-cancerous, or cancerous without the need for a physical biopsy in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers WavSTAT3 optical biopsy system to determine whether a colon tissue is normal, pre-cancerous, or cancerous without physically removing tissue from the body; and WavSTAT4 optical biopsy system, a colon diagnostic product that operates by using UV laser light to optically illuminate and analyze tissue, enabling the physician to make an instant diagnosis during endoscopy when screening for cancer. The company also sells mobile consoles and disposable forceps. In addition, it engages in developing an esophageal diagnosis application for the detection of pre-cancerous and cancerous tissues in various tissues of the body. The company was formerly known as GV Medical, Inc. and changed its name to SpectraScience, Inc. in October 1992. SpectraScience, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in San Diego, California.

