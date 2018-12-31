Meristem Family Wealth LLC Sells 13,768 Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 84.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,768 shares during the quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPY. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth $12,474,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 58.2% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,533,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,071,000 after buying an additional 4,241,118 shares in the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 79.9% during the second quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 8,425,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,543,000 after buying an additional 3,742,200 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 41,603.0% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,407,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,060,000 after buying an additional 1,403,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 81,315.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,396,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,782,000 after buying an additional 1,394,558 shares in the last quarter.

SPY opened at $247.75 on Monday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $233.76 and a fifty-two week high of $293.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.4354 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 21st. This represents a $5.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. This is an increase from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

