Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (MMSI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.44.

MMSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Sidoti set a $79.00 price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd.

NASDAQ:MMSI traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.81. 367,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,195. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Merit Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $41.55 and a fifty-two week high of $66.34. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 43.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.22.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $221.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.62 million. Equities research analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 9,593 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $546,033.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,155.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ronald Frost sold 5,257 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total transaction of $322,306.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,306.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,593 shares of company stock worth $2,501,846 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.16% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,985,361 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $490,700,000 after acquiring an additional 939,589 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,286,818 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $324,875,000 after acquiring an additional 522,994 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,286,818 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $324,875,000 after acquiring an additional 522,994 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,045,983 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $125,725,000 after acquiring an additional 19,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partner Fund Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. now owns 1,455,616 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $74,528,000 after acquiring an additional 598,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and market of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

