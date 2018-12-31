MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.49 Million Position in Unum Group (UNM)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,509 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $2,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UNM. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Unum Group by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,761,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,891,000 after purchasing an additional 800,414 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in Unum Group by 108,665.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 793,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,022,000 after purchasing an additional 793,257 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Unum Group by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,871,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,202,000 after purchasing an additional 645,870 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in Unum Group by 4,681.2% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 590,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,089,000 after purchasing an additional 578,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Unum Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,092,000. 90.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UNM opened at $29.00 on Monday. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $26.76 and a 12 month high of $58.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.30.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Unum Group had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. On average, analysts expect that Unum Group will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Unum Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.08.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

