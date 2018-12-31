Microbix Biosystems Inc (TSE:MBX) shares rose 20% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.24. Approximately 171,489 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 223% from the average daily volume of 53,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.85.

WARNING: This news story was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/31/microbix-biosystems-mbx-stock-price-up-20.html.

About Microbix Biosystems (TSE:MBX)

Microbix Biosystems Inc develops and commercializes biological and technology solutions for human health and wellbeing in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers infectious disease antigens, including viral, bacterial, and parasitic products, which are used in various applications, such as immunodiagnostic assays comprising ELISA, chemiluminescent automated immunoassays, immunohistochemistry, immunofluorescence, latex agglutination, rapid tests, and flow cytometry; controls for diagnostic assays; basic and applied research in virology, microbiology, cell biology, immunology, and pathology; and for vaccine and antiviral research and development.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Microbix Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microbix Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.