Microsoft Co. (MSFT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.46 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) will post $32.46 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Microsoft’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $32.19 billion to $32.94 billion. Microsoft reported sales of $28.92 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Microsoft will report full year sales of $124.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $122.80 billion to $125.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $136.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $128.44 billion to $140.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Microsoft.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $29.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $125.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Oppenheimer set a $127.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.88.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $100.39 on Monday. Microsoft has a 12-month low of $83.83 and a 12-month high of $116.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $772.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 21st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.42%.

In other news, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $422,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,931 shares in the company, valued at $17,927,720.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.77, for a total value of $1,117,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 177,931 shares in the company, valued at $19,887,347.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 279,918 shares of company stock worth $30,102,412. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Peak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 90.5% in the third quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 1,048 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at about $131,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at about $139,000. Institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

