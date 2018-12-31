Mirai Price Hits $0.0098 on Major Exchanges (MRI)

Mirai (CURRENCY:MRI) traded 16.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. Mirai has a total market capitalization of $33,564.00 and approximately $1,785.00 worth of Mirai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirai coin can now be purchased for $0.0098 or 0.00000261 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Crex24, Cryptopia and Sistemkoin. During the last week, Mirai has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00038215 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Graphcoin (GRPH) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Zoomba (ZBA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Printex (PRTX) traded 36.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rhenium (XRH) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Delizia (DELIZ) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Mirai Profile

Mirai is a coin. Mirai’s total supply is 3,442,977 coins and its circulating supply is 3,432,003 coins. Mirai’s official Twitter account is @CoinMirai. The official website for Mirai is www.mirai.rocks.

Buying and Selling Mirai

Mirai can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, Sistemkoin and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

