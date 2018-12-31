Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (MBT) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.75.

MBT opened at $7.02 on Friday. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $12.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.00.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO had a return on equity of 52.39% and a net margin of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBT. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 163.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,347,448 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $62,674,000 after purchasing an additional 4,553,317 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 15.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,960,546 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $204,383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139,696 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 61.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,758,268 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $49,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185,012 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 572.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,252,332 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $19,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917,632 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 47.5% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,688,828 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,649 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.25% of the company’s stock.

About Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO

Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems provides telecommunication services in Russia, Ukraine, Turkmenistan, and Armenia. It operates through three segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, and Ukraine. The company offers voice and data transmission; Internet access; pay TV; and various value added services, including big data, Internet of Things, cloud, financial, and e-commerce services through wireless and fixed lines, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

