Monster Beverage Corp (MNST) Holdings Lifted by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,922 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $6,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 287.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 940.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 14,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $787,735.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,306,283.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harold C. Taber, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total transaction of $490,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 77,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,213,332.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MNST stock opened at $49.04 on Monday. Monster Beverage Corp has a 12 month low of $47.61 and a 12 month high of $70.21. The company has a market cap of $27.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.38.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 25.86% and a return on equity of 25.47%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Monster Beverage Corp will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MNST shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Monster Beverage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.02 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Citigroup set a $64.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Monster Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.38.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages, soda, and its concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, and non-carbonated energy shakes primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations; and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

