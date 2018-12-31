Morgan Stanley Acquires 69,029 Shares of Rockwell Collins, Inc. (COL)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE:COL) by 9.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 797,953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,029 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Rockwell Collins were worth $112,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Collins by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,389,177 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,880,780,000 after purchasing an additional 181,623 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Collins by 3.7% during the third quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 2,137,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $300,228,000 after purchasing an additional 76,700 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Collins by 2.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,951,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $262,882,000 after purchasing an additional 51,627 shares during the period. Natixis raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Collins by 419.9% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 1,178,779 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $158,758,000 after purchasing an additional 952,064 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Collins by 1.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,152,942 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $161,954,000 after purchasing an additional 13,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COL opened at $141.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.74. Rockwell Collins, Inc. has a one year low of $125.04 and a one year high of $142.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 15th. Rockwell Collins’s payout ratio is presently 21.46%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on COL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rockwell Collins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rockwell Collins in a report on Monday, September 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.25.

Rockwell Collins Profile

Rockwell Collins, Inc designs, produces, and supports communications and aviation systems worldwide. The company's Interior Systems segment offers commercial aircraft seats; galley structures, food and beverage preparation equipment, and water and waste systems; oxygen and passenger service equipment; cabin lighting systems; and business jet and general aviation interior products.

