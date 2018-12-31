Morgan Stanley Has $100.79 Million Stake in American Homes 4 Rent (AMH)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,604,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 392,751 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $100,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 75.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 3,499.0% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,639 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the third quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $19.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $18.39 and a twelve month high of $23.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.60.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.22). American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 1.90% and a net margin of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $280.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is 19.61%.

Several research analysts have commented on AMH shares. BTIG Research set a $25.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Mizuho cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $63,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.73 per share, for a total transaction of $47,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,840. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 2,384,479 shares of company stock worth $47,915,315. 26.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

