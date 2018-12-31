Morgan Stanley Has $108.68 Million Stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (FDL)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,645,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 71,526 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.07% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $108,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peak Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 9.3% in the third quarter. Peak Capital Management LLC now owns 211,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,234,000 after purchasing an additional 17,974 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the third quarter valued at $321,000. High Falls Advisors Inc grew its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 18.5% in the third quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 27,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 57.0% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 12,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the third quarter valued at $618,000.

Get First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index alerts:

FDL opened at $27.09 on Monday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 52 week low of $25.76 and a 52 week high of $31.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.3522 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 18th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. This is a positive change from First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Morgan Stanley Has $108.68 Million Stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (FDL)” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/31/morgan-stanley-has-108-68-million-stake-in-first-trust-morningstar-dividend-leaders-index-fdl.html.

About First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

Featured Article: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.