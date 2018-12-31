Motus GI Holdings Inc to Post FY2018 Earnings of ($0.93) Per Share, Piper Jaffray Companies Forecasts (MOTS)

Motus GI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MOTS) – Piper Jaffray Companies issued their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for Motus GI in a report issued on Wednesday, December 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst M. O’brien forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.93) per share for the year. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Motus GI’s Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Get Motus GI alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on MOTS. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Motus GI in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Motus GI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

Shares of MOTS stock opened at $2.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17. Motus GI has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $10.66.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.06).

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motus GI in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motus GI in the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Motus GI in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp raised its position in shares of Motus GI by 78.6% in the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the period. 22.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Motus GI news, Chairman David P. Hochman purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary E. Jacobs purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.70 per share, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 55,600 shares of company stock worth $167,358.

Motus GI Company Profile

Motus GI Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company to enhance the endoscopy outcomes and experiences in the United States and Israel. It focuses on the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu system to enhance the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon.

Further Reading: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Motus GI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motus GI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.