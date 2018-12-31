MSG Networks Inc (MSGN) Holdings Lessened by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG reduced its holdings in MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 59,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,644 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in MSG Networks were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSGN. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MSG Networks by 6.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,282,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,493,000 after buying an additional 275,391 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in MSG Networks by 399.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,750,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,964 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in MSG Networks by 0.5% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,418,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,595,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in MSG Networks by 98.2% in the second quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,359,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,564,000 after purchasing an additional 673,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in MSG Networks by 1.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 787,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,854,000 after purchasing an additional 7,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

MSGN stock opened at $23.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.75. MSG Networks Inc has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $28.13.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62. The firm had revenue of $164.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.59 million. MSG Networks had a negative return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 41.87%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that MSG Networks Inc will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSG Networks from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Imperial Capital raised their price target on MSG Networks to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. MSG Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.33.

About MSG Networks

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands.

