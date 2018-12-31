Murphy USA Inc (MUSA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.33.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Murphy USA from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th.

Shares of MUSA stock traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $76.64. The company had a trading volume of 325,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,486. Murphy USA has a 12 month low of $61.05 and a 12 month high of $89.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Murphy USA will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Murphy USA by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,694 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,773 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company's retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of January 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,446 retail stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States.

