Nathan’s Famous (NATH) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nathan’s Famous from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 24th.

Get Nathan's Famous alerts:

Shares of Nathan’s Famous stock opened at $64.62 on Thursday. Nathan’s Famous has a 12-month low of $60.35 and a 12-month high of $107.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.86 million, a PE ratio of 23.76 and a beta of -0.03.

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nathan’s Famous had a net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $29.33 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 30th.

In related news, Director Brian S. Genson sold 370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $26,033.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,213,287.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Eide sold 7,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.87, for a total transaction of $514,382.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,832 shares of company stock worth $620,166 over the last ninety days. 32.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nathan’s Famous in the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nathan’s Famous in the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nathan’s Famous in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Nathan’s Famous during the second quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Nathan’s Famous during the third quarter valued at approximately $413,000. 41.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nathan’s Famous

Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.

See Also: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Nathan's Famous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nathan's Famous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.