National Automation Services (NESV) vs. Fortive (FTV) Critical Review

National Automation Services (OTCMKTS:NESV) and Fortive (NYSE:FTV) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get National Automation Services alerts:

81.4% of Fortive shares are held by institutional investors. 30.9% of National Automation Services shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.2% of Fortive shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares National Automation Services and Fortive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Automation Services N/A N/A N/A Fortive 15.72% 24.91% 10.29%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for National Automation Services and Fortive, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Automation Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Fortive 0 4 7 0 2.64

Fortive has a consensus target price of $85.80, suggesting a potential upside of 26.81%. Given Fortive’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Fortive is more favorable than National Automation Services.

Dividends

Fortive pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. National Automation Services does not pay a dividend. Fortive pays out 9.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares National Automation Services and Fortive’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Automation Services N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Fortive $6.66 billion 3.39 $1.04 billion $2.89 23.41

Fortive has higher revenue and earnings than National Automation Services.

Summary

Fortive beats National Automation Services on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

National Automation Services Company Profile

National Energy Services, Inc. operates as a holding company that is engaged in building a portfolio of complementary services through acquisitions. It primarily focuses on drilling services, operation services, and maintenance services of the well-site activities. The company was founded on January 27, 1997 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and maintenance management software for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications. This segment also provides product realization services and products that help developers and engineers across the end-to-end product creation cycle from concepts to finished products; materials components; and devices that sense, monitor, and control operational or manufacturing variables. This segment markets its products and services under the FLUKE, FLUKE BIOMEDICAL, FLUKE NETWORKS, INDUSTRIAL SCIENTIFIC, LANDAUER, QUALITROL, INVETECH, KEITHLEY, PACIFIC SCIENTIFIC ENERGETIC MATERIALS COMPANY, SONIX, and TEKTRONIX brands. Its Industrial Technologies segment offers solutions and services for use in fuel dispensing, remote fuel management, point-of-sale and payment systems, environmental compliance, vehicle tracking, and fleet and traffic management under the ANGI, GASBOY, GILBARCO, GILBARCO AUTOTANK, ORPAK, and VEEDER-ROOT brands; and various electromechanical and electronic motion control products, mechanical components, and supplemental braking systems for commercial vehicles under the DYNAPAR, HENGSTLER, JAKE BRAKE, KOLLMORGEN, PORTESCAP, and THOMSON brands. It also offers professional tools, toolboxes, and automotive diagnostic equipment under the MATCO brand; and wheel service equipment under the COATS brand. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Everett, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for National Automation Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Automation Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.