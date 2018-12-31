National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ) Shares Sold by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association trimmed its position in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 28.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 734 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in National Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,080,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in National Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $300,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in National Beverage by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 273,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,936,000 after purchasing an additional 127,900 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in National Beverage by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in National Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,132,000. 23.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIZZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. BidaskClub downgraded National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on National Beverage from $138.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Imperial Capital lifted their price target on National Beverage from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on National Beverage in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.80.

FIZZ stock opened at $71.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 1.11. National Beverage Corp. has a 52-week low of $70.66 and a 52-week high of $127.32.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. National Beverage had a return on equity of 47.17% and a net margin of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $260.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.40 million. Equities research analysts expect that National Beverage Corp. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a $2.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This is an increase from National Beverage’s previous special dividend of $1.50.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Shasta Sparkling Water, the Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

